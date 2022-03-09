Traffic backed up on WB 70 near Lambert where car crashed to avoid debris

ST. LOUIS – Traffic is backed up on Westbound 70 near Lambert International Airport Exit 236 Wednesday morning.

Police and paramedics are on the scene. A man driving a red sedan swerved to miss debris in the middle of the road. The man then hit a pole and got stuck in a ditch. The man told FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell that he has pain in his legs.

There is glass all over the roadway in this area. The incident happened at about 7 a.m.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.