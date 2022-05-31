ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing at least two lanes of northbound I-170 past I-64. It appears that there is mud on the road near the exit for Forest Park Parkway.

It is not clear how the mud got on the highway. MoDOT estimates that the clean-up will wrap up after 9:00 am.

There is a significant traffic backup in the area. Rush-hour commuters are seeing significant delays in travel time.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.