ST. LOUIS – After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected through the late-evening hours of Wednesday. Forecasts call for up to several inches of rain and heavy winds up to 60 miles per hour in some areas. The St. Louis region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy traffic jams or stalled traffic is being reported around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and nearby areas. Traffic delays are expected on I-270, I-64 and I-44 among other routes, per the MoDOT Gateway Guide traffic maps.

