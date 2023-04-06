ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Traffic is delayed in both directions of Interstate 270 near the Missouri-Illinois state line after a semi-trailer overturned in north St. Louis County.

Police are working to move the overturned semi-trailer. Officials are currently diverting traffic to exit ramps off the interstate around the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

The truck is overturned and blocking traffic in both lanes near the Lilac Avenue exit. Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

