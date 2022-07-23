ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A traffic light outage could lead to significant traffic delays through Monday at a highly-traveled west county intersection.

Steve Lewis, chief f police for Ellisville, tells FOX2 that traffic signals at the intersection of Clayton and Clarkson roads are out and will likely be out through Monday. MoDOT crews are expected to fix up the lights after this weekend.

“Anyone in the area can expect lengthy delays,” said Lewis. “The lights are currently on flashing red. This will be a major impediment to traffic in West St Louis County until it is rectified.”

Drivers are asked to used caution or consider alternate routes if traveling in west county.