ST. LOUIS – There are traffic signals in Frontenac that are flashing red Monday morning.

Frontenac Police said this is happening at traffic signals on Northbound S. Lindbergh Blvd. at Conway Rd. and on Southbound S. Lindbergh Blvd. at German.

Police said this is happening due to traffic signal work in the area. They want motorists to know that they should expect traffic delays. Treat the flashing red lights as a four-way stop.

