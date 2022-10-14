Traffic is stalled on Interstate 70 in the eastbound direction as emergency crews respond to a situation on the highway.

ST. LOUIS – Traffic is stalled on Interstate 70 in the eastbound direction as emergency crews respond to a situation on the highway. Traffic backups are also ongoing for drivers on Interstate 64 heading toward I-70.

Police say eastbound I-70 will be closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway for a few hours. The cause of the slowdown is an accident involving a person and a vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping to divert traffic. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available. Check for live updates here: FOX2Now.com/traffic.