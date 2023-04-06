ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Interstate 70 is shut down and eastbound traffic is stalled near Jennings Station Road after a crash Thursday morning.

MoDOT reports that the highway is closed temporarily in the eastbound directions before Jennings Station Road. Traffic is also slowed down in the westbound lanes amid the response.

Authorities have not yet disclosed any injuries in the crash or what led up to it.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.