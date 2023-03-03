Drivers are dealing with major backups on eastbound I-270 in Florissant as crews work to clear the scene of a crash in wet weather. (Courtesy: MoDOT)

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Drivers are dealing with major backups on eastbound Interstate 270 in Florissant as crews work to clear a flooded part of the highway.

Backups are reported just before New Halls Ferry Road along I-270.

MoDOT reports that heavy rain damaged a pipe, leading to flooding in the eastbound lanes. Traffic is currently being diverted off New Halls Ferry Road to Pershall Road, then back to another part of the interstate.

MoDOT also reports a crash happened on the highway and could take up to another hour to clear. Drivers in north county are asked to consider alternate routes.

One lane of westbound I-270 is also closed. MoDOT says the situation might also impact evening rush hour commutes.

Additional information is limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.