ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged two people on a gun charge following a traffic stop for a vehicle wanted in St. Louis City.

According to a report from the University City Police Department, police pulled over a red Chevy Impala at Delmar Avenue and Limit Drive on May 26. The vehicle was tied to a felony investigation with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver, Mykila Kizer, had no pending arrest warrants. Her passenger, Jerome Hughes, had outstanding traffic warrants.

Hughes was wearing a satchel at the time. Police found another satchel under Kizer’s seat.

Hughes had a Glock handgun in his satchel. The satchel under the driver’s seat held a clear plastic bag containing several smaller, individually-wrapped bags of suspected narcotics.

Both Kizer and Hughes were taken into custody at the scene. Both were identified as previously-convicted felons, which precludes either of them from owning or possessing a gun.

Prosecutors charged Kizer and Hughes with unlawful possession of a firearm.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said arrests like this stress the importance of cooperation between jurisdictions and a regional approach to criminal justice.

“…the people breaking laws do not obey the arbitrary boundaries drawn between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County municipalities,” he said.

If convicted, Hughes and Kizer each face up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.