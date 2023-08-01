ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Hazelwood man is accused of being a felon in possession of a weapon following a traffic stop in Overland last week.

According to a report filed by the Overland Police Department, on July 24, an officer attempted to pull over a 2021 Dodge Charger for an improper license plate on Page Avenue near Woodson Road.

The sped away and got onto northbound Interstate 170 after blowing past at least one red light.

Police had deployed a tire deflation device at the on-ramp from Page to I-170, which blew the two front tires on the Charger.

The driver continued on the interstate, at speeds of up to 130 miles an hour, through an active construction zone. The Charger got off the interstate at Natural Bridge Road and the driver fled the vehicle on foot.

Police detained two people in the Charger, and eventually caught the fleeing driver after a brief chase. Police found four guns in the Charger, including a 9 mm pistol in the driver’s seat against the center console.

The fleeing driver, identified as Ernest Miller, acknowledged the gun was in his seat and that, as a prior felon, he was not allowed to have a firearm.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Miller with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. He was jailed on a $50,000 bond, no 10%.