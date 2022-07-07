Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 westbound near Pacific, Missouri, as crews work to clear the scene of a crash.

PACIFIC, Mo. – Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 westbound near Pacific, Missouri, as crews work to clear the scene of a crash.

As of 4:30 p.m., all three lanes of traffic westbound are blocked. Emergency crews are at the scene assisting with a crash investigation.

Backups are expected for several miles. It’s unclear how long it might take crews to clear the scene and open up traffic on the interstate.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.