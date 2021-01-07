Trail Assist helps bikers stranded with flat tires

ST. LOUIS – Avid bikers like Christian Hon know the pain of a flat in the middle of the ride.

“Four days in a row, different people had this issue; and they were stuck,” said Hon, founder of Trail Assist, 501c. “So, I gave them my supplies, said ‘Here, here’s how you do it.’ Went back the next day, a different rider was there, and realized I had given my stuff away.”

Taking the deflated feeling and finding a solution by creating the non-profit Trail Assist.

“So, I kind of went a little bit rogue and I just bought some boxes and put them up as a social experiment to say, ‘Hopefully, the park rangers won’t get mad, and then it just blew up on social media.’ Saying like, ‘Hey who did this.’ ‘This is awesome.’ ‘You saved my day.’”

Hon bought small weatherproof boxes, stocking them with tire tubes and compressed air, then placed them on popular biking trails. After getting a positive reaction from the community, local parks departments got involved.

Small green or red boxes are now scattered about in Wildwood parks and St. Louis County parks, and soon in St. Charles County. To find supplies when stranded, Trail Assist has an interactive map on its website to locate the boxes.

“We’ve all been there, we’ve all been stranded without water, without food, with some mechanical issue with our bike, with a flat tire,” Hon said. “You look out for others because you know you are going to be that person someday.”

The entire biking community helping pitch in as well. Many paying it forward through donations or in more unique ways.

“And then when you go to resupply it, you will see Tootsie Rolls are in there,” Hon said. “You’ll see stickers are in there. You’ll see people have kind of decorated a box.”

With such traction, Trail Assist expanded to neighborhoods. Now you can find help on area mailboxes.

“It has to scale to be successful,” Hon said. “If we only have one box in one place, it’s like, what are the chances that I’m going to have a flat within walking distance of that.”