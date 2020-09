LADUE, Mo. - Preparations are already underway for a favorite St. Louis holiday tradition, the 35th annual Winter Wonderland. Over a million holiday lights will be set up around the park. If you line all of the lights up, end to end, they would stretch from Tilles Park to about Rolla, Missouri.

Typically, the lights start going up in Tilles Park in the first week of October. But this year, a smaller design team of 15 people, down from about 25 normally, will work over the next 10 weeks to get the holiday lights up. The reduced crew is so everyone can spread out more and stay safe.