NAPTON, Mo. – A train derailment involving 40 cars is being investigated in Napton, Missouri. Union Pacific says it happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

No one was injured during the derailment.

The train was carrying mixed commodities. One of the cars was carrying wheat.

Union Pacific crews are on the site and work is underway to repair the tracks.

Napton, Missouri is located in Saline County about halfway between Kansas City and Columbia.