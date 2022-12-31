ST. CHARLES – An investigation is underway after a collision involving a train and a dump truck Saturday morning in St. Charles County.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. at the tracks along Archer Road and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in the western part of the county, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the train did not derail and the dump truck was towed from the scene. No major injuries were reported from the crash.

MSHP Troop C is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.