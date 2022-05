KIMMSWICK, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol said one person is dead Monday morning after a train and car collided in Kimmswick, Missouri.

The crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. MSHP said there were two adults and one infant in the car. The adult and infant were taken to the hospital.

