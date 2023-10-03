ST. LOUIS – Officials say a training flight ended with a “hard helicopter landing” Monday at the St. Louis Downtown Airport.

Officials did not report any injuries from the incident and say the pilot who experienced the hard landing declined medical attention. Sandra Shore, Director at St. Louis Downtown Airport, noted that the aircraft suffered an undisclosed amount of damage after the hard landing.

Such incidents are taken seriously in the aviation industry. Airport officials have notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to review what led up to the incident.

Bill Macon, the Managing Director of Ideal Aviation, confirmed the landing came from a training flight. Ideal Aviation is a company with a base at the airport to offer private and advanced pilot flight training.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.