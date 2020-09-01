Tram rides to the top of the Arch reopen today

ST. LOUIS – Tourists and residents can once again start planning their visits to the Gateway Arch. However, the reopening does come with some changes and new policies from the National Park Service.

The doors at the Gateway Arch and Museum of Westward Expansion opened for the first time since March 16 when coronavirus restrictions began. And despite the grey and wet weather, people were ready to take in a great view.

The park is entering Phase II of reopening after being postponed since July 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors now have limited access to “The Tram Ride to the Top” of the Gateway Arch.

Several safety protocols are in place. You must wear a mask the entire time you are inside the Arch facility and only 10 people can be at the top of the Arch at a time for a total of 10 minutes.

“The Tram Ride to the Top is a unique experience most of our visitors are looking for, but while we are still responding to the coronavirus pandemic, it has required many changes to ensure visitor and employee safety.”

My park rangers are excited to reopen more of the key experiences of my park in a safe, responsible and efficient manner. My Tram Ride to the Top is now OPEN with limited access! #stl #explorestl pic.twitter.com/TGggTVwppb — Gateway Arch (@GatewayArchSTL) September 1, 2020

Outdoor spaces at the Arch will remain accessible to the public in accordance with national and local health guidelines, according to a press release.

New modifications to the tram rides:

Face coverings are required for all tram riders ages 9 and up.

Disposable face coverings can be purchased for $1 at The Arch Store.

Guests with preexisting health conditions who are unable to wear a mask/face covering for medical reasons are exempt.

Tram cars and observation deck windows will be assigned by family/group.

Solo visitors will be assigned their own tram car and windows.

Time limit in Arch observation deck (no more than 10 minutes).

One tram will transport visitors to the top, while the other tram will transport visitors to the ground level.

The Gateway Ach is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To enter the Arch, visitors will have to make reservations and must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse.

To make a reservation click here or call 877-982-1410.

We are excited to reopen more of the key experiences of Gateway Arch National Park in a safe, responsible and efficient manner. Today at 10 am the tram ride to the top will reopen with limited access. See https://t.co/OUoTOlkpz9 for details. #findyourpark #nps #stl #downtownstl pic.twitter.com/sC1J3B8omI — Gateway Arch NPS (@GatewayArchNPS) September 1, 2020

Latest headlines: