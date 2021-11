ST. LOUIS – Trans-Siberian Orchestra is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its landmark, triple-platinum “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album with a special ticket offer.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m., tickets will be available to all TSO concerts for $25 but only for 25 hours.

TSO will perform two shows at Enterprise Center in Downtown St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 30.