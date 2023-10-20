ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Wentzville School District’s transgender bathroom policy proposal was up for debate at a school board meeting Thursday night. It comes three weeks after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sued the board. He’s accusing them of violating the state’s open meeting law by hiding the policy from parents. Bailey says two current board members blew the whistle on the policy.

Some residents are criticizing the board, saying they shouldn’t hide controversial issues from parents and taxpayers. Others say the two members who leaked the private conversation violated board policies and should resign.