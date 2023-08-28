ST. LOUIS – Several new laws take effect Monday in Missouri. Among the most controversial are two laws involving transgender policies.

A new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors takes effect Monday. The ruling means doctors will be prohibited from performing surgeries or prescribing puberty blockers or hormone treatments to people under 18.

Patients may sue doctors who break that law or risk losing their license. On Friday, a judge allowed the rule to take effect, but more legal challenges are in the works.

Last month, several law firms representing three families of transgender minors filed a lawsuit against the state, asking a judge to stop the new law from going into effect. This comes after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and the families of transgender children spent last week in court fighting over the new law.

The judge ultimately ruled Friday that the science and medical evidence are conflicting and unclear. So the request was denied.

In an exclusive interview earlier this week, A.G. Bailey said he was fighting to protect kids.

“We will work to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed,” Bailey shared. “At the end of the day, we’re not going to let that crowd sterilize children with mental health conditions. Our General Assembly has set down a policy position in law, and we’re going to enforce the law as written.”

The new law also prevents people on Medicaid from receiving gender-affirming care. The state will not pay for surgeries for prisoners either.

After the ruling, Planned Parenthood released the following statement:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“On Monday, trans and gender-expansive young Mississippians will have their rights stripped away – unless a higher court intervenes. They are terrified and furious that Missouri politicians are using ideology and junk science to deny them life-saving health care and erase their existence, and we are right alongside them.”

Another law says young athletes can only participate in sports according to the gender listed on their birth certificates.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an executive order saying the city will not enforce the transgender athlete ban in St. Louis City.