ST. LOUIS – Metro Transit riders that use the North Hanley stop will soon get a fresh start to their commute.

The recently completed Transit Stop Transformation Project at the North Hanley Transit Center will be unveiled Wednesday, October 12. The revitalized space features new shade structures, seating, musical art, and more.

The event gets started Wednesday morning at 7:30 to kick off the Wake-Up to a Sweeter Commute Rider Appreciation Effort, followed by the ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m.