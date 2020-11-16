Transportation museum’s holiday miniature train exhibit put on hold due to new COVID regulations

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The Macy’s and Famous-Barr miniature trains that used to run in Downtown St. Louis are ready to go in Kirkwood. However, the National Museum of Transportation has pressed pause on its holiday exhibit due to new COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County.

“Thanksgiving through New Year’s is big for us,” said Jessica Hood, the museum’s community outreach and visitor experience manager. “We see families that visit every year to see new things and different things—new and exciting—and visit Santa and reindeer and see the holiday displays. So, we are excited.”

But for now, the museum is closed in compliance with county guidelines.

The National Museum of Transportation has already submitted its plans to the St. louis County Department of Public Health. They hope for permission to reopen by end of the week so St. Louisans can spy the Mystery Machine and the tiny residents of this Nostalgia-Ville, who are forever waiting on their train.

“We closed (Sunday),” says Hood. “We submitted our plan to the department of public health for reopening, so we hope that will happen soon, but we also want to do everything we can to keep people safe.”

Museum officials recommending checking their website for updates.