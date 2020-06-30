Trash dumping in Kinloch has the city looking for a solution to the problem

KINLOCH, MO – Sofas, shingles and trash piled high along small residential streets in Kinloch.

Brian Philips said people have been dumping in this area for years. He said without streetlights or law enforcement patrolling, the problem trash piles keep getting higher.

Officials with the city of Kinloch said they realize that the dumping has gotten out of control. Right now, they are trying to figure out if the city, the airport, or Clayco owns the land.

The city clerk said they have cleaned up the area before, but the dumping continues. They are considering blocking off some streets. She said they have a meeting planned for July 14th to discuss the problem.

Before that meeting, State Representative Raychel Proudie has planned a community cleanup on July 11th. A Go-Fund-Me for the event has raised over $5,000.

Phillips said residents would be happy to help clean up. They want this problem fixed. If you would like to be involved in the cleanup here is more information.