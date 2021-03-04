Trash piling up along interstates in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Trash piled up along our interstates is becoming an eyesore and danger to drivers.

Bottles, cans, mattresses, and more litter can be found on stretches of I-70 and I-270.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, this time of year can be particularly bad because there is no growth out and it’s easier to see where the trash is on the roads.

Another problem – mowing hasn’t started and MoDOT said its crews pick up the trash before cutting the grass.

But how come no matter the season, stretches of highway in north St. Louis City and County always look worse than other stretches?

A MoDOT spokesperson said it has to do with population density and participation from the community or businesses in that community who hire extra help for the trash.

Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery noticed the problem along Florissant roads. When he became mayor, Lowery asked the council to hire extra city employees to focus on trash. He said other cities where you don’t see much trash have done the same.

But even with MoDOT and supplemental help, the trash still piles up. So maybe it is not about how much trash we can pick up but how much less we can throw down.