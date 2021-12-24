Travelers reunite with families at Lambert Airport on Christmas Eve

ST. LOUIS — Christmas lights show in Webster Groves is helping feed the community

It was a much different scene from earlier this week as holiday travelers made a mad dash home. The smaller crowds were a nice gift for those leaving at the last minute.

“If you’re coming to the airport and have to go through, just be prepared, get here early, things should go smoothly for you just as they did on Wednesday and Thursday,” said Roger Lotz, public information manager for Lambert International Airport.

Despite concerns over COVID and the omicron variant, many people were just happy to reunite with their families.

“We didn’t get to come last year, and I’m just thankful we got to come this year,” said traveler Barbara Wite.

“I think we’re just excited to have some family time,” said another traveler, Kelsey Terschak. “We actually had COVID a little over a month ago.”

For one family, the trip home was a present in itself given it’s their first flight ever.

“My grandma would’ve been mad if we didn’t come home for Christmas,” said traveler Alita. “It may not be a sleigh but we’re flying high for Christmas eve too.”

Sunday is expected to be the busiest day so far, with projections nearing 17,000 people departing on flights alone.