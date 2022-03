ST. LOUIS – Air travel is picking up following the pandemic. These numbers are from the TSA:

For St. Louis Lambert International Airport, more than 124,000 passengers flew out last week. That’s the highest number since the pandemic began two years ago.

In the past four days, 77,000 passengers went through TSA checkpoints at lambert. That’s more than this same time in 2019, before the pandemic.

Federal mask requirements for air travel are still in place until at least April 18.