ST. LOUIS – Strong winds as a complex of storms dropped southeast across the area Friday led to straight-line wind damage on both sides of the river.

Numerous trees were down, and many were left without power. Area crews were once again busy Friday afternoon restoring power and clearing trees off roads.

There were plenty of close calls. A tree on Frey Lane in Fairview Heights, Illinois was uprooted but luckily missed crashing into a house. These residents did not lose any power.

The same could not be said for Sh-ron Ellison, whose power was lost after a tree branch took out her power line.

“When I got up this morning, I hear the wind banging and it was just pushing and stuff,” said Ellison. “And I went out the door and it knocked my tent down, it knocked my cage down, my motorcycle. And all the wires and stuff was on the thing and it scared me cause, I’m 62 years old.”

Now comes the mad scramble to save a fully stocked fridge.

“But I’ve got a freezer full of seafood and deer meat. So, I don’t know how long that’s going to be,” she said.

Meanwhile, in south St. Louis, the logs are piled high after a large tree fell onto Tawnie Kane’s property.

Kane’s house was spared but the porch is now unusable.

“It was a boom and then the whole house shook. It lasted for a couple seconds with the shake. That’s why I thought, maybe a tornado or something because the wind was pretty strong,” said Kane.

She also kept her power and knows this situation could have been a lot worse.

“It’s my two-year anniversary of buying my house. The siding, my fence, and my gutters are gone. All my decorations, a little bit of everything,” Kane said.

In Webster Groves, near the intersection of Edgar and Florence, crews cleared a large tree that took out a few blocks of power and was also blocking the road.