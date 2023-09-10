St. Louis, MO – On Sunday, September 10, 2023, the excitement begins at 8:30 a.m. St. Louis Children’s Hospital will host its much-anticipated Tri My Best Adaptive Triathlon, a unique event that empowers young athletes while also contributing to a noble cause.

This annual event, held at Washington University, is one of the only adaptive triathlons for children in the United States and has become a cherished tradition since its inception in 2015. This year, 49 remarkable young athletes are expected to complete the challenging triathlon, showcasing their determination, strength, and spirit.

The Tri My Best Triathlon also serves as a fundraiser, with participants having the option to create fundraising pages to support cerebral palsy programming at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. In 2023, these young athletes will have shattered previous records by raising an astounding $52,825, marking the highest fundraising year for Tri My Best to date.

The funds generated through Tri My Best go towards a wide range of cerebral palsy services and programs, including the event itself. These initiatives are specially designed to promote the integration of young people with cerebral palsy and related disabilities into sports activities.