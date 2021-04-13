Trial begins for St. Louis man in 2012 killings of infant son, 2 others

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A murder trial has begun for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother and setting a fire that killed his own infant son.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jury selection began Monday in St. Louis Circuit Court in the trial of 32-year-old Eric Lawson, who faces the death penalty if convicted.

Authorities have said Lawson entered the apartment of his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Breiana Ray, in May 2012 and shot her and her mother, 50-year-old Gwendolyn Ray.

Investigators say he then set two fires in the apartment and locked the door as he exited, trapping his 10-month-old son, Aiden, and a 3-year-old girl who was Breiana Ray’s daughter.

The baby was found dead and firefighters rescued the girl who suffered critical injuries.