ST. LOUIS – The trial date has been set for a man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash near Ted Drewes last year.

Jacob Adler, 25, faces two felonies in connection with the death of Matthew Nikolai, 17, was struck and killed in July 2022 while walking across Chippewa Street.

On Thursday, a judge scheduled a pretrial hearing for April 18 and Adler’s trial to begin on April 29. Adler is charged with leaving the scene of an accident (resulting in death) and tampering with physical evidence.

Following the crash, the City of St. Louis has moved forward with some new traffic-calming measures around Ted Drewes.