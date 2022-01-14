Trial date set for man accused of 27 sex crimes

ST. LOUIS – A trial date has been set for a 22-year-old man accused of more than 20 sex crimes.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Dominic Yocco with 27 counts of sex crimes, including first-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, first-degree statutory rape, statutory sodomy with a person under 14 years old, and one account of third-degree assault, according to a press release.

A probable cause statement says Yocco committed these crimes between November 17, 2016, and July 3, 2018, in St. Louis County.

He has posted the $250,000 cash-only bond set by the court, according to the press release. While out on bond, he must submit to electronic monitoring, cannot be within 500 feet of his alleged victims, may not be in contact or communication with his alleged victims (or with any unrelated minor female with the exception of those present at his work), is not permitted to have female visitors to his home, cannot maintain social media accounts or use social media, must not have internet on his phone, and any home internet use must be monitored.

Yocco’s trial date is set for the week of Sept. 12.