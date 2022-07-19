ST. LOUIS – The second day of testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a retired St. Louis police captain two summers ago. The media is expected to see video footage shown to the jury Monday.
Stephan Cannon faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, unlawful possession of a firearm, and three counts of armed criminal action. Cannon is one of two men accused of killing David Dorn.
Cannon’s trial is expected to last less than a week. A jury of eight women and four men will decide Cannon’s fate.
Dorn died on June 2, 2020, while responding to a burglar alarm at a friend’s business, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. Looters broke into the store around 2 a.m. and Dorn was fatally wounded when he confronted them. He was 77.
Cannon, a Glasgow Village resident, was arrested just days later and charged in Dorn’s murder. A second man, Mark Jackson, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, and three counts of armed criminal action. At least four other people have been charged related to looting the business.
On Monday, prosecutors solicited testimony from the man who livestreamed the aftermath of Dorn’s murder, as well as the slain police captain’s widow, Ann Dorn. The defense did not cross-examine Ann Dorn.
Prosecutors also called to the stand a manager from Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, an evidence technician for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a now-retired firearms examiner from the city crime lab, and three St. Louis police detectives.
The defense team attempted to counter the testimony given by experts and investigators by pointing out the physical evidence could not put Cannon at the scene of the crime.
Detective Cathy Rund, a homicide investigator for the city, told the court she interviewed the livestreamer. She was given the name of Mark Jackson as a possible suspect on June 4.
Rund said she reviewed a Facebook account associated with Stephan Cannon. At the time, the profile picture on the account showed Cannon with two firearms and wearing an Adidas track jacket and white cap. His hair is in braids. The selfie-style picture was taken a week before Dorn’s murder.
A screen grab of Cannon’s account on June 5 (after police released surveillance images of suspects to the public) showed Cannon had cut his hair.
Defense attorney Brian Horneyer asked if there was any way of knowing when those photos on Cannon’s profile were taken. Det. Rund said she did not know. The detective also said she didn’t know the times when the police release went out and when Cannon changed his profile picture with his haircut. It was the same day but specific times were unknown.
Horneyer pointed to supposed differences in the track jacket on the surveillance images released to the public and the jacket worn by Cannon in his profile picture; specifically, stripes on the sleeves. In the police release, there are noticeable stripes on the sleeves. The Adidas jacket on Cannon’s profile does not appear to have noticeable stripes.
Horneyer attempted to claim an added difference in the location of the Adidas logo on the jacket, but Det. Rund said the pic on Cannon’s profile was likely a mirror image because the Adidas logo was backward.
Prosecutor Marvin Teer Jr. may wrap his case this afternoon. The other murder suspect, Mark Jackson, may be called as a witness for the prosecution.