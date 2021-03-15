Trial for St. Louis police officers accused of beating Black colleague begins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The federal trial for St. Louis police officers accused of beating a Black undercover colleague during 2017 protests has begun with jury selection.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dustin Boone, Steven Korte, and Christopher Myers are charged with deprivation of rights under color of law connected to the attack on Luther Hall.
Myers is also charged with destruction of evidence for allegedly smashing Hall’s cellphone. Korte faces an additional count of lying to the FBI.
Their trial began Monday and is expected to conclude next week.