ST. LOUIS – The trial of a man charged in the murders of his girlfriend, her two kids, and her mother begins Tuesday, September 20.

Jury selection started September 6 in the trial of Richard Emery. Emery faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 39-year-old Kate Kasten, 10-year-old Jonathan, 8-year-old Zoe, and 61-year-old Jane mocked.

The tragedy happened just days before Christmas, back in 2018. The trial is expected to begin Tuesday morning.