ST. LOUIS – Days before his jury trial is set to start, the man charged with shooting and killing St. Louis City Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon is due in court Thursday for a hearing.

A pre-trial conference is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. for Thomas Kinworthy, the man charged in the tragic case. Court documents indicate that jury selection is set to start Friday, with a trial possibly getting underway as soon as next Tuesday.

Ofc. Bohannon was just 29 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty back in August of 2020. Bohannon had been on the force for more than three and a half years when he was killed. He left behind his wife and three children.

The tragedy unfolded in south St. Louis at a home on Hartford Street near Tower Grove Park. Authorities shared that Bohannon and his partner had responded to a shots fired call near a home on Hartford.

A couple who had called authorities said that while they were on the phone with a dispatcher, Kinworthy entered their home armed with a gun and told them to hang up. The couple escaped out of a back door and spoke with Ofc. Bohannon.

When Bohannon walked around to the front of the home, officers say Kinworthy shot him in the head with a 9-millimeter handgun from a second-story window inside that couple’s home. Bohannon’s partner was shot in the leg.

A nearly 12-hour standoff then ensued before the SWAT team arrested Kinworthy. Bohannon died the next day. His partner survived.

Kinworthy faces ten charges, including first-degree murder. It’s understood that cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.

