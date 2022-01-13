Trial set for Crestwood man accused of stabbing dog to death

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County judge has set a trial date for a Crestwood man accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor’s dog in 2019.

The defendant, 62-year-old John Ross III, was charged with felony counts of animal abuse by mutilation and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to charging documents, the stabbing occurred Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the 9700 block of Greenview Drive.

A detective with the Crestwood Police Department said the victim’s dog, Teddy, wandered onto Ross’ property. Ross walked over to Teddy, grabbed the dog by the scruff of the neck, and began stabbing him. The owner rushed Teddy to an animal hospital but the dog had lost too much blood and had to be put down.

Police said Ross later gave a statement corroborating the victim’s own story, which included mention of Ross standing outside his home after the stabbing armed with a gun.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 23, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Ross faces up to five years in prison if convicted on both counts.