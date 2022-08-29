ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Crystal City, Missouri man appeared in St. Louis County Court on Monday to stand trial for attempting to have sex with a minor.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Leonard Nickelson, 41, with enticement or attempted enticement of a child and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from county police, the incident happened on July 30, 2019. Police claim Nickelson responded to a post by an undercover officer on the anonymous messaging app Whisper.

Prosecutors allege Nickelson believed he was speaking with the mother of a 14-year-old girl and arranged to meet the mother and daughter at a local hotel for sex.

Nickelson is also accused of sending a lewd picture to the undercover officer thinking it was the underage girl.

Police later arrested Nickelson at the hotel.