ST. LOUIS – Jurors will hear opening statements Monday morning in the trial of a man accused in the 2020 murder of a retired St. Louis police captain.

Stephan Cannon faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, unlawful possession of a firearm, and three counts of armed criminal action. Cannon is one of two men accused of killing David Dorn.

Dorn died on June 2, 2020, while responding to a burglar alarm at a friend’s business, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. Looters broke into the store around 2:30 a.m. and Dorn was fatally wounded when he confronted them. He was 77.

Cannon, a Glasgow Village resident, was arrested just days later and charged in Dorn’s murder. A second man, Mark Jackson, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, and three counts of armed criminal action. At least four other people have been charged related to looting the business.

Dorn had served in law enforcement for more than 45 years. Prior to his death, St. Louis police gave Dorn the Distinguished Service Award for outstanding bravery at the risk of imminent danger to his life.

Dorn retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 2007 with the rank of captain but went on to become chief of police for Moline Acres Police Department in 2008. He retired from that department in 2014.

On the one-year anniversary of his murder, Dorn’s name was given to two stretches of roadways—along the 4100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry and along a portion of Interstate 70—as the Captain David Dorn Memorial Highway.