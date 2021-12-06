Trial underway for wife in death of Missouri snake breeder

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The wife of a Missouri snake breeder who was found dead in 2017 is on trial for first-degree murder.

Lynlee Renick is charged in the death of Ben Renick, whose body was found at his snake breeding business in New Florence.

Authorities said Lynlee Renick initially told investigators her husband was crushed by one of his snakes.

During opening arguments Monday in Boone County, Renick’s attorney said one of Lynette Renick’s ex-boyfriends, Michael Humphrey, was solely responsible for Ben Renick’s death.

Prosecutors said Lynlee Renick killed her husband because she was a beneficiary of his $1 million life insurance policy and her spa business was struggling financially.