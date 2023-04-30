ALTON, Ill. – People from across the St. Louis region are sharing their memories of beloved Cardinals player and commentator Mike Shannon, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Eddie Scholar, owner of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air in Alton, Illinois, shared decades of stories and commercials the two starred in.

“I’m shocked, I’m sad. You look back on what a big part of my life he was, whether it be just listening to a Cardinal game, not knowing him, or even as a friend of. So today has been a long day for certain,” he said.

Scholar remembers the countless hours spent with Shannon recording commercials that turned into a life-long friendship.

“Those commercials that are so goofy and so fun are kind of how he was, his relationship. Then he could turn into this sweetheart of a man, and a big family. Really, everything you hear, it’s true. One of the finest guys I’ve ever met,” he said.

Scholar said something people might not know about Shannon is that he could be shy at times, but said his compassion for helping others is what he wants people to remember.

“A great humanitarian and great baseball enthusiastic person and self in general,” said Michael Thomeczek.

Fans remember listening to him on the radio and his time playing for the Cardinals.

“It’s been a fun time just knowing him as a good sports personality and also as an old-fashioned CBC Cadet,” Thomeczek said.

Scholar said Shannon’s death is a big loss for the community.

“He was so St. Louis, not just in where he was from, but also in how he acted. He acts like us, he’s one of us,” he said.