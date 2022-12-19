ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two adults and a teenager have been charged after crashing a stolen car last week on westbound Interstate 70.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, detectives spotted a grey 2020 Acura MDX around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, in the 3100 block of Wismer Avenue, in Breckenridge Hills.

Police claimed the Acura had been reported stolen out of Kirkwood on Dec. 12, and detectives said they had information linking the occupants of the stolen vehicle with other crimes.

Police attempted to stop the car, but the occupants did not stop and sped away, Panus said.

Detectives pursued the Acura onto I-70 near St. Charles Rock Road, where the stolen car crashed into three other vehicles.

One person in a bystander vehicle was taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported, Panus said.

Police claim Keyshaun Carmel, 20, tried to run away, along with the juvenile. Both were apprehended. Carmel allegedly brandished a firearm before tossing it. Police recovered the weapon, which was later confirmed as stolen.

The other adult, Khalub Perkins, 18, was arrested at the scene of the crash. Perkins, who was already out on bond for a vehicle tampering charge, was in possession of a loaded pistol, Panus said.

Police found eight additional firearms in the vehicle, three of which had been reported stolen, Panus said.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Carmel with resisting arrest and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. He remains jailed on a $25,000 cash-only bond. Prosecutors also charged Perkins with second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. He’s jailed on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old juvenile was charged in St. Louis County Family Court with resisting arrest and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.