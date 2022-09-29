The shooting happened Aug. 3, 2022, in the 8300 block of Halls Ferry Road.

ST. LOUIS – A brother and sister are among three people charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that happened last month in north St. Louis City.

According to probable cause statements obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 8300 block of Halls Ferry Road, located in the Baden neighborhood.

Three men were in a car waiting at a red light at Halls Ferry and N. Broadway when another vehicle pulled behind them. Two armed men got out of that second vehicle and began shooting at the first car.

The shooters returned to the vehicle and sped away.

Two of the shooting victims were taken to a local hospital. One of the men was pronounced dead while the other was treated. Police did not specify who died.

St. Louis police obtained the license plate number for the suspect vehicle via surveillance cameras and alerted neighboring jurisdictions.

Approximately three hours after the shooting, St. Louis County police stopped a vehicle with that license plate and detained three people inside. Police claim those individuals were wearing clothing consistent with the individuals on the surveillance images.

During an interview, suspect Anton Greene allegedly told authorities his sister, Alexis, rented the vehicle used in the shooting from Enterprise. Police ran the plates and confirmed the vehicle was an Enterprise rental.

Investigators believe Alexis drove the vehicle and her brother, Anton, and Tahiem Davis went searching for the victims that night.

On Sept. 29, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Alexis and Anton Greene, and Tahiem Davis each with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.