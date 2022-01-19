Tripadvisor names Branson as a trending destination to visit

A nighttime aerial view of downtown Branson, Missouri and the Branson Landing. The Branson landing, convention center, convention center hotel, historic downtown and hwy 76 bridge can all be seen.

ST. LOUIS – Tripadvisor has ranked Branson, Missouri, in its top 10 trending destinations nationwide for this year.

The largest travel guidance platform recently announced its annual community-powered Traveleors’ Choice Awards: the Best of the Best Destinations.

Branson received third place for Tripadvisor’s top 10 trending destinations in the U.S., according to a press release. The press release links to Branson’s Alpine Mountain Coast as a “don’t miss” attraction.

No. 2 on the list is Charleston, South Carolina, and the No. 1 trending destination is the Island of Hawaii, Hawaii. The press release also includes the top 10 trending destinations worldwide, such as Majorca, Spain, Cairo, Egypt, Rhodes, Greece, among others.

