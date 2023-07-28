ST. LOUIS — Cue up Glenn Frey, because the heat is on. Another very warm start, around 80, and then we’ll heat up quickly. Highs in the upper 90s to low 100s and peak heat index values of 105–115 in the afternoon. Drink plenty of water. Stay in an air-conditioned space and out of the sun during peak heating hours, Noon to 5 p.m. take extra precautions if you work outside.

Climate data shows that we normally hit 100 during a summer, but generally no more than five times. Rain chances return as we head into Saturday. Strong storms are expected late Friday into Saturday just north of the St. Louis region, but we are on the warm side of that front all night, so we stay with very warm, muggy conditions.

We will wake up to temperatures again near 80. That front comes through the St. Louis area on Saturday, bringing the chance for rain and storms. Right now, the timing of those storms looks to be mid-afternoon. That would keep our highs in the low to mid 90s. If the rain holds off until the evening, then it will be another near triple-digit day.

A bit of a cooldown behind the front for Sunday (92) and Monday (maybe upper 80s). We’ll watch for more showers and storm chances Monday. Then we’ll start heating up again.