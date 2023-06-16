ST. LOUIS — At a gas station in north St. Louis, there was a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt. The search for suspects is still going on, but no one has been caught yet.

At the moment, officers from the police department are working hard to figure out what happened before the violence broke out. A map showing the exact site of the event can be shown to help people understand where it happened.

The shooting happened in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood of North St. Louis, on the 55th block of Dr. Martin Luther King’s street, at the corner of MLK and Clara. Around 7 p.m., law enforcement got a call from someone in trouble.

When the cops got to the scene, they found three people who had been shot. One of the victims was found unconscious. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors announced the time of death.

The other two people who were hurt were also taken to the hospital, but according to the cops, their injuries were not life-threatening. One of these two people had been shot in the leg and was found about a block away at the corner of MLK and Burd.

It is said that the third victim was able to drive himself to the hospital. Both victims are alive. Even though the police haven’t said who the victims are, they have stated that they are all adults. Anyone who knows anything about the case is asked to call the police or Crimestoppers.