ST. LOUIS – A triple shooting occurred this morning at the intersection of 3rd Street and Gratiot in downtown St. Louis. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident that happened near downtown, where three victims had gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 1 p.m.

All three victims went to the hospital for medical attention and were found to have injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward while maintaining their anonymity. You can provide information by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.