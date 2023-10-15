PACIFIC, Mo. – One person is facing charges in Franklin and St. Louis counties in connection with a triple shooting in Pacific late Saturday evening.

The shooting happened just before 10:25 p.m. in the 200 block of South Columbus Street, according to Col. Scott Melies, Pacific Chief of Police.

Pacific police officers and Franklin County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found two gunshot victims in a grassy area. The third victim was located in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of East Central Street.

Col. Melies said investigators determined the victims knew the suspected shooter. The victims were taken to local hospitals.

The suspected shooter was involved in a car crash in the 18100 block of Old US Highway 66 and eventually apprehended by law enforcement from Eureka, Pacific, Kirkwood, Creve Coeur, and St. Louis County police departments, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The suspect’s name has not been released, pending formal charges.