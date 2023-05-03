ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One woman is dead following a triple shooting Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Halls Ferry Road, just outside the municipality of Castle Point.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers arrived to find a gunshot victim outside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Police found two more victims inside the home: an adult woman and a teen boy. Both were hospitalized. Their injuries were not life-threatening. The boy was eventually released from the hospital.

Investigators with the department’s Crimes Against Persons unit believe the shooting happened as a result of an altercation between people outside the home.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.